Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's reaction video after William's text goes viral

A viral clip, showing Meghan Markle comforting her husband after Prince William's text to Prince Harry, is resurfacing amid speculations whether the Sussexes will attend King Charles III's coronation or not.

In the final episode of the their Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan recreated the scene of their reaction after receiving a text from Harry's brother over their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

In the video, Meghan can be seen speaking to Tyler Perry on the phone as Harry stands off to the side. The Duchess reads aloud a statement from the late Queen Elizabeth II to her husband while sitting inside their Montecito home, before Harry shows his phone screen to his wife.



“What am I looking at?” she asks Harry, before realising that Prince William had texted him. “Wow.”

She tells Perry on the phone, “H just got a text from his brother,” and hangs up. Harry appeared to be shaken by the surprise text and told his wife: “I wish I knew what to do.”

The mother of two then goes over to comfort her husband, wrapping her arms around him. “I know,” she says. “Let’s take a breather. Get some air and then decide.”



Earlier this week, TikTok user @thetvandmoviequeen shared a clip of the moment that has since been viewed more than one million times. “Meghan Markle giving H a big hug after he received the harsh text from his brother Prince William shows her love for her mans,” they wrote over the video, along with the caption: “True love hunny”

Meanwhile, fans shared their praise for the duke and duchess in the comments section, with one person writing: “What a great hug!”