Fans worried after Jungkook from BTS cries during live broadcast

Fans are worried after Jungkook from K-pop group BTS cries during his new four-part Weverse live stream on March 14th. The idol spent over two hours chatting with fans, sharing stories and playing music.



During the live stream, the singer started playing ambient music and jokingly narrated a guided meditation, trying to make the people watching fall asleep. He stopped after a couple of seconds and quietly stared at the screen, reading the comments.

Fans began to express their concern in the comment section thinking the idol was tearing up when he began to rub his eyes and hid his face behind his hands. Jungkook saw the comments and explained that he wasn't crying, he was just reading what they were saying.

He also added that because of his rhinitis, he tends to get a runny nose when consuming alcohol which makes it seem like he's crying.