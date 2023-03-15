Priyanka Chopra responds to Shah Rukh Khan's comment about 'Hollywood'

Priyanka Chopra responds to Shah Rukh Khan’s comment related to Hollywood.
PC, who is a renowned actress of the Bollywood film industry, moved to the west eight years ago. Immediately after moving, she got a chance to debut as lead actress in a hit show The Quantico. Since then, she has been a vital part of not only Bollywood but also for Hollywood.
Recently, Shah Rukh Khan made a comment where he said that he feels comfortable in this industry and has not plans of taking a chance in Hollywood.
Chopra, at the SXSW festival, was asked to say something about this comment; her reply shows that the actress might have got offended by SRK’s stance.
She stated: “Comfortable is boring to me. I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country.”
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan just delivered a blockbuster film at the Indian box office; Pathaan. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Hollywood film Love again, reports Indiatoday.
