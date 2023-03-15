 
Wednesday March 15, 2023
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra responds to Shah Rukh Khan's comment about 'Hollywood'

By Web Desk
March 15, 2023
Priyanka Chopra responds to Shah Rukh Khan’s comment related to Hollywood.

PC, who is a renowned actress of the Bollywood film industry, moved to the west eight years ago. Immediately after moving, she got a chance to debut as lead actress in a hit show The Quantico. Since then, she has been a vital part of not only Bollywood but also for Hollywood.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan made a comment where he said that he feels comfortable in this industry and has not plans of taking a chance in Hollywood.

Chopra, at the SXSW festival, was asked to say something about this comment; her reply shows that the actress might have got offended by SRK’s stance.

She stated: “Comfortable is boring to me. I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan just delivered a blockbuster film at the Indian box office; Pathaan. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Hollywood film Love again, reports Indiatoday. 