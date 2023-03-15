LQ vs MS: PSL match in Lahore to be played as per schedule

The Gaddafi Stadium has been PCB's headquarters since February 1984. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday said that the Pakistan Super League's playoff match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will be played as per plan today at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The cricket governing body's statement, which it shared on its official Twitter handle, came after the law and order situation in the Zaman Park area worsened over the expected arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The situation in Lahore is tense as a stand-off is ongoing between the PTI workers and police over the arrest of Imran Khan. The police have been trying to arrest the PTI chief since yesterday as per court orders.

"The PSL8 Qualifier in Lahore today will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium as scheduled," the PCB tweeted amid concerns over the law and order situation in the city.



Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans are scheduled to play the playoff match today at 7pm. Both teams had to cancel their practice session on Tuesday due to the unrest in the city.

The defending champions Qalandars are confident they will keep their winning momentum against the Sultans, while the Rizwan-led side will be looking to jump back to its feet and power up to the final as they did last year.



While the winning side will qualify for the final, the losing side will play the second eliminator against the winning side of the first eliminator.