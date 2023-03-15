Divvy Film Festival to kick off in Islamabad

Some of the movies to be screened during the Divvy Film Festival. — Instagram/artdivvy

With its aim to focus on independent Pakistani films, the Divvy Film Festival will kick off in Islamabad from March 17 to 19 at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The film festival is being organised by the Foundation Art Divvy in collaboration with PNCA. The programme of films had been split among Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

Now in its third year, the festival includes feature films, short films, documentaries and animated movies which will run each evening and will be curated to create a thoughtful and immersive experience for its viewers, ending with a discussion with the film directors.

The films to be screened at the festival will cover a multitude of themes including human stories of love and heartbreak, coming of age, finding oneself, climate change, the trauma of loss, as well as the joy of ordinary and unexpected moments.



"They tap into experiences and memories within us and highlight the hero within us all," said Zahra, the creative director of Foundation Art Divvy.

Some prominent names whose films will be run through the festival include documentary filmmaker Mahera Omar, actor Usman Mukhtar, and Sarmad Khoosat among others.

The event will conclude with an award ceremony after the screenings are completed.