Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf are 'coming back' with 'Mismatched Season 3'

Rohit Saraf confirms 'Mismatched 3' on his Instagram

Mismatched starring Rohit Suresh Saraf and Prajakta Koli has been renewed for season 3.

The star of Mismatched and national crush of India Rohit shared the exciting news with his beloved fans via Instagram.

He shared an adorable picture of him with co-star Prajakta and announced Season 3 in the cutest way possible.

Saraf wrote: “We weren’t ready to say goodbye yet, so we’re coming back for you! #MismatchedS03.”

Fans are thrilled to hear the wonderful news. They expressed their excitement by flooding the comment section with numerous messages.



One of the fans wrote: “No fights, only love please.” Meanwhile, another wrote: “Best news I’ve heard all day.”

Another social media user commented: “Its Happening!!!!! I really have to calm down.”

Mismatched is show based on the life of a bunch of teenagers who meet each other at a summer programme. Out of them, two characters Rishi and Dimple became a global sensation.

Backed by Netflix, Mismatched was released in 2020. Besides Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, the series also stars Taaruk Raina, Vihaan samat, Devyani Shorey, Muskkaan Jaferi and many others.