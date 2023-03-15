Support for Prince Edward shows SNP can't ditch monarchy?

People are reacting to on SNP leader's remarks that Scotland will ditch the monarch.

SNP leadership frontrunner Humza Yousaf said Scotland could ditch the monarchy within five years of leaving the UK.

Yousaf said that he wanted the country to quickly be able to consider whether it would replace the King with an elected head of state, should it become independent.

His remarks have been criticized by thousands of royal fans online.

"Looking at the support of both the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh yesterday I would say the SNP are losing the plot if they wish to ditch the monarchy," said a user.

User Allexmarie Holland wrote, "The monarchy will continue and survive with or without the support of Scotland. It would however be sad because Scotland is part of our United Kingdom. It’s a shame that the SNP choose to create division and hate."

TV presenter Piers Morgan also criticized the SNP leader's remarks.

Morgan said, "The monarchy keeps our sense of nation and patriotism separate from politics."

He added, "It gives us a reason to unite and love our country, its traditions and its identity that’s above the venom of everyday debate."