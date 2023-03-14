David Schwimmer signs up for Celebrity Bake Off show: Here’s why

Friends star David Schwimmer has recently elaborated on why he signed up to appear on The Great Celebrity Bake Off show.



According to The Mirror, David revealed that he wanted to take part in the For Stand Up To Cancer charity special because of his grandma died from the disease, and so did his ex-wife Zoe Buckman’s mother.

The actor told viewers that his sister “Ellie battled with cancer as well”.

David said, “I lost a grandmother to cancer, my daughter lost a grandmother to cancer and my sister is a cancer survivor, so it's important to me.”

“I am just grateful I can help in any small way raise more awareness,” stated the 56-year-old.

He added, “I am here to have fun. I am here to raise money for a great charity. It's a great cause and I happen to be a massive fan of the show.”

For the unversed, David was married to his ex-wife Zoë Buckman between 2010 and 2017. They share one 11-year-old daughter.