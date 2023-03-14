'You' star Amy Leigh Hickman: 'I would love to come back'

You star Amy Leigh Hickman weighed in on Nadia's character's future after the show's season four, part two.

During an interview with Digital Spy, Hickman on the fifth season return, "I would love to come back and play her again," she said.

The 25-year-old also weighed in on the character's plot arc, saying that she thinks Nadia and Joe are quite similar.

"I think that if she can pull off everything she did in season 4, there's not much she can't do," the actor added.

"So I wouldn't put anything past her, I wouldn't past Joe as well. I think that's something they have in common, weirdly."

Meanwhile, Netflix is yet to order the show's renewal for the fifth season.

However, indicators are bright for the psychological thriller to get renewed.



Earlier, the showrunner Sera Gamble also teased "exciting" idea for season five.

"We have an idea for season five that we're excited about," she revealed, adding that showrunners are also keen to end the series with a "complete" ending.

"Even in the early conversations with Penn, the idea was not to crank out episodes forever; it's to feel like we have told the complete story," Gamble said.