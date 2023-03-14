Malala Yousafzai tweets about ‘kindness’ after viral interaction with Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars

File footage

Malala Yousafzai shared her response after 2023 Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel sparked reaction for asking an awkward question to her at the ceremony.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner, 25, made her Oscars debut on Sunday, March 12. The education activist attended the 95th Academy Awards ceremony as an executive producer of her short film called Stranger at the Gate — which was nominated for Best Documentary Short Film.

Yousafzai appeared highly uncomfortable when the Oscar host approached her with a question during a break.

Kimmel asked her a question about Chris Pine and Harry Styles’ ‘spit-gate’ debacle, to which, she replied, “I only talk about peace.”

Hours after the ceremony, Yousafzai then took to Twitter and shared a video of the bizarre exchange at the Oscars. She tweeted, “Treat people with kindness.”

Kimmel’s awkward question sparked reaction online as many viewers on Twitter defended Yousafzai, “Watching the #Oscars from home, I was absolutely horrified with the interaction between @jimmykimmel and @Malala Jimmy, you were incredibly disrespectful.”

Twitter users lauded Yousafzai for her "classy" response over the "unfunny and cringe" joke, while others were unimpressed by asking this question from her.