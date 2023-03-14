Take a look at this amazing new Cyberpunk 2077 texture mod

A modder has put together the Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project and it looks amazing.— YouTube

While no one has ever complained of Cyberpunk 2077 not being pretty enough, it does not stop modders from showing their creativity and making the best out of the best. A modder like that has put together the Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project and it looks amazing.

The reworking aims to remove the blurriness from many of the Night City's surfaces so gamers can fully enjoy the dystopia. The author of Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project, Halk Hogan, who previously impressed many with his work, is behind the new Cyberpunk 2077 project. His work brings changes to "various environment textures occurring through whole Night City and Badlands." This includes many "roads, walls, terrain, dirt, graffiti, vegetation, objects and more".

In the video above, you can see the hard work in action when the trees switch to a higher resolution.



There are two versions of the mod: Ultra Quality and Balance. As the name suggests, Ultra Quality might make your eyes pop out with sharp textures, giving your GPU no quarter whatsoever. This version is recommended for those playing at 4K, "but can use up to max 800MB more VRAM" compared to the base game.

Needless to say, the other version is a bit more reasonable. This will only need an extra 400MB VRAM from the graphics card. You can download both versions easily.

It is possible that Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked might end up on some gaming outlets' list of the best Cyberpunk mods.