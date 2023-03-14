Here is what Aaron Rodgers finally said about his future

Aaron Rodgers recently met with the owner of the Jets, Woody Johnson.— AFP/file

When it comes to his future, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to tease NFL fans. All signs indicate that he would be joining the New York Jets. On Saturday, he told Brandon Marshall from "I Am Athlete" that his decision would come out soon.

The 39-year-old recently met with the owner of the Jets, Woody Johnson, who is apparently ready to sign the four-time league MVP and waiting for Rodger's decision.

While Marshall, 38, did ask the quarterback how the meeting with Johnson went, Aaron Rodgers did not respond a lot and just asked Marshall to "stay tuned".



The sportsman was quick to add he would not take long to announce his next move as "there's a time limit to all of this."

According to Marca.com, Aaron Rodgers might be referring to Wednesday's salary cap deadline, "when all NFL teams need to be under the league-mandated $224.8 million maximum."

Marshall had interviewed the footballer at the RX Flag Football Charity Event in Laguna Beach, California during his "On The Go" segment.

AMarshall, who himself was a Jets wide receiver, has recently urged Rodgers to take a step back and retire to become a New York great much like himself.

Rodgers, on the other hand, does not believe Marshall is an all-time Jet since he only played there for a couple of years. But he does see him as a legendary Chicago Bears receiver.

Aaron Rodgers is an American football quarterback who played for the Green Bay Packers in the National Football League (NFL). He grew up in a family that was passionate about football.

During his career, Rodgers has won numerous awards, including two NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards in 2011 and 2014. He has also been named to the Pro Bowl ten times and has led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory in 2011, where he was named the game's MVP.



Rodgers is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, known for his accuracy, arm strength, and ability to extend plays with his legs.

In recent years, Rodgers made headlines for his contract negotiations with the Green Bay Packers, with reports of tension between him and the team's management.

Remaining secretive and coy about his future, Rodgers has already shared that he is not retiring. Since the Packers are done with him, it is for him to decide what he will do and if he will join the Jets.