Cole Sprouse says Hollywood ‘encourages worst qualities’ in actors

Cole Sprouse has recently addressed Hollywood’s dark side on The Diary of a CEO podcast.



During the interview, the Riverdale star reflected on his youth as a child star and how young actors entered the industry to “put food on the table”.

“I think the pressure of my upbringing really compelled me to keep doing what I am today,” said the actor.

Cole continued, “I cannot live without the arts… without performance or expression of some kind, because truly it’s all I know and have known since I was eight months old.”

The actor pointed out that he “loved being on stage” growing up, but remarked that he “didn’t like the (expletive) that came with it”.

Cole mentioned, “This industry, in very many ways, it encourages the worst qualities of you as a person.”

“Narcissism, selfishness, greed – a lot of these things that we have come to know as practically cardinal sins,” he added.