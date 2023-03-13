Jimmy Kimmel mocks Tom Cruise for not showing up at the Oscars 2023

Jimmy Kimmel has recently joked about Tom Cruise during his opening monologue at the 95th annual show on March 12.



During the event, Jimmy made a joke of Tom for skipping the Oscars this year and even mocked his Scientology beliefs while talking about Top Gun: Maverick, which was nominated for Best Picture this year.

“The movie that saved the movies. Everyone loved Top Gun – everybody. Tom Cruise with his shirt off in that beach football scene? L. Ron hubba-hubba,” quipped the host while giving reference of L. Ron Hubbard, the original founder of the Church of Scientology.

Moreover, Jimmy hit out at Tom and Avatar director James Cameron for not attending the event.

“The two guys who insisted we go to the theatre, didn’t come to the theatre” he jokingly said.

Citing the source, the OK! magazine reported that the Jerry Maguire star didn’t attend this year’s awards mainly because he’s busy filming Mission: Impossible 8.

Meanwhile, the source also added that Tom was “over the moon” that the sequel of Top Gun movie was nominated since he was one of the producers.