Royal family puts on united front for annual Commonwealth Day Service

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton , Prince Edward and Sophie (the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh) and Princess Anne alongside other senior royals turned out in force for the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

All senior royals were very excited as they put on a united front amid ongoing family crisis, in what will the royal family's biggest joint engagement of the year so far.

Charles III, who would officially be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla, also delivered his first Commonwealth Day message as King from the Great Pulpit during the service.

The event has become famous in recent years as the last formal royal engagement attended by prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle before the couple stepped down as working royals in March 2020.

The service included musical performances from the saxophonist Yolanda Brown, West End stars Roshani Abbey and Nuwan Hugh Perera, and the all-female Amalgamation Choir from Cyprus.

Among the guests of honour in the 2,000-strong congregation were the Commonwealth secretary-general, the prime minister of Samoa, high commissioners, senior politicians and dignitaries from across the UK and the Commonwealth.