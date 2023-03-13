Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'want to be King and Queen'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been caucused of being envious of the royal family's happiness.



There are speculations and rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't attend King Charles III's coronation as the monarch has reportedly not invited their children even though Buckingham Palace officially recognised Archie and Lilibet as Prince and Princess last week.

Harry and Meghan "want to be King and Queen, and if they can't be, they'll try and bring it down," Wootton told Sky News host Peta Credlin.

The expert continued: "This is an attention-seeking couple, they are, I think now, just an embarrassment to themselves."



Taking a brutal dig at the Sussexes, Wootton claimed: "They were a laughing stock in America, and what they have proven is that all of the rhetoric around the royal family, and the institution being wrong for society is not something they actually believe."

It is to mention here that Harry and Meghan's spokesperson has confirmed that King Charles III' office last week contacted the Sussexes to attend coronation.