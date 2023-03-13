Park Sung Hoon from 'The Glory' on Netflix discusses what's difficult about his role

Korean actor Park Sung Hoon from The Glory on Netflix reveals what he finds most difficult about his role in an interview with Bazaar magazine. He plays the character of Jeon Jae Jun.
His character is an affluent high school bully who grows up to inherit his family’s golf course, and is also one of the show’s antagonists. When it came to filming, he revealed one of the most difficult scenes to shoot was when it was the peak of summer but the scene they had to film was set in winter.
For his character, he admitted that it’s strange for him to have to curse so much when he isn’t used to it outside of filming: “I think it was pretty hard when I had to cuss when I’m not used to it.”
Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens attended Oscars 2023 three years after their breakup
He said that the members made an active effort to get to know him
Marvel fans vented their anger on Academy Awards
Will Smith received a 10-year ban from the Academy following last year's infamous Chris Rock slap
'Game of Thrones' alum Maisie Williams joined a dating app after breaking up with ex boyfriend Reuben Selby last month
Hulu's hit series 'The Bear' to return with season 2 in June