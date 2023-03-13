'Oscars for donkeys': 'The Banshees of Inisherin' animal trainer

The Banshees of Inisherin’s animal trainer said the film's two donkeys, Jenny and Rosie, deserved an Oscar.
The film, which depicts Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson ending their friendship, also features miniature donkey Jenny as the story’s main part.
Farrell’s Pádraic close pal is Jenny, who also plays his companion after the former call it quits with Gleeson's Colm friendship.
"If there was an Oscars for donkeys, they would definitely win," Megan Hines told The Mirror before adding that the film was the debut of the donkeys' pair as animal actors.
"Jenny was very sweet but quite naive. So we had to train everything from scratch as she hadn’t had very much handling at all. Rosie took everything in her stride and nothing fazed her."
Hines also hoped the film would shine the light on the animal and end the donkey’s perception of laziness and stubbornness.
"I think it’s a great opportunity to let everyone in the world learn how fantastic donkeys are. I think there’s definitely a stereotype of donkeys being stubborn but with positive reinforcement, they are happy," Hines added.
"They were really nice and very considerate of the animals. So very gentle and kind."
The Banshees of Inisherin were met with massive critical praise and were awarded a series of awards.
