'Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams finds love on dating app after Reuben Selby split

Game Of Thrones actor Maisie Williams has joined an online dating app after parting ways from boyfriend of five years Reuben Selby last month.

The actress, 25, has made her way to celebrity matchmaking app Raya after reportedly being pushed by her friends to sign up.

Raya labels itself as 'an exclusive dating and networking platform for people in creative industries'.

"Maisie's pals have got her on Raya in the last few days as she feels like she wants to throw herself into the dating game." sources have confirmed to The Sun.

"Right now she just wants some fun and to take things slow, though.

"She doesn't feel the need to race into another relationship. But if it happens, it happens" they added.

MailOnline has tried to reach out to a representative for Maisie for a comment.

While, her ex-boyfriend Reuben has seemingly moved on after their split, after he was spotted with model Phoebe Torrance at London Fashion Week.

Maisie collaborated with her boyfriend Reuben to help him launch a genderless and sustainable clothing line.

She announced her split with Reuben after last being pictured with him at Paris Fashion week in October.

Sharing a snap of the pair she wrote, "The end of an era. Reuben and I have decided to end our relationship."