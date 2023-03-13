Meghan Markle becomes butt of all jokes for her attention-seeking nature

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been talk of the town since their stance against the members of the royal family, and are being mocked in some of the TV shows due to their alleged attention-seeking stunts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also seem to be an easy target for the comedians as some of the entertainers do not feel any hesitation while taking jibe at the California-based couple as they know a large number of royal fans enjoy it.

A Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian took a brutal dig at the Duchess in the latest episode of the show, joking that Meghan has been offered "$19 an hour" to attend the landmark ceremony of King Charles III as he mocked up image of Meghan's dressed in a maids outfit was shown behind him.



Michael, in the segment, said :"It was reported that the organisers of King Charles' Coronation have officially invited Meghan Markle. And this is nice: at a starting salary of $19-an-hour."

Reacting to the jibe, some of Meghan and Harry's fans took to Twitter to express their anger about the cruel and "offensive" sketch, with one reacted as saying: "Notice how Michael Che is not funny and he never has been? Especially tonight with his trashy cheap shot 'Meghan' joke - not funny - just getting used to insult a black women. Apologize & retract. But it’s unforgivable. It’s not even funny! Just rude."