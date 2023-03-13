Marvel fans accuse Oscars after Angela Bassett loss

Marvel fans are rallying behind Black Panther star Angela Bassett after she was "robbed" by the Oscars.

The MCU actor has left inches away from making history for the superhero franchise as she was lost to Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

"They really robbed Angela Bassett out of another #Oscar," one user vented his anger.

While another commented, "I know we're ALL upset that the legendary Angela Bassett lost her nomination for supporting actress. However, think about her making history being nominated for a Marvel film. The academy despises blockbuster comic films. She was the first actress to accomplish that! #oscars."

However, Wakanda Forever still bagged the Best Costume Design for Ruth Carter.

Previously, after Wakanda Forever's release, Bassett said she "objected" to the sequel’s story arc of Queen Ramonda, "I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.'

"He was like, 'Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn't really have to mean that."