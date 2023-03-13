K-pop group EXO’s Kai makes an epic comeback with new album

The extended play consists of six songs

K-pop group EXO’s Kai has made a comeback with his third album called Rover. The idol made his solo return on March 13th with the release of his comeback and his title track’s music video of the same name.

According to Soompi, the song has an exotic feel along with a catchy tune that’s paired with mesmerising lyrics. The song invites listeners to stop caring about what others have to say and become wanderers free from worldly ties.

The extended play consists of six songs including tracks like Say You Love Me, Rover, Black Mirror, Sinner, Bomba and Slidin’. He is also set to release a highly anticipated piece called Film: Kai, which was confirmed to be releasing after the album.

This is Kai’s third solo album, with his first self titled album coming out in 2020 and his second album, which was called Peaches coming out in 2021.

