Meghan Markle putting ‘own emotional needs before’ Harry’s

File Footage

Meghan Markle is being blasted for allegedly ‘disregarding’ Prince Harry’s emotional needs, in public.



These claims and accusations have been brought forward by body language expert Nicole Moore.

She started the conversation off by accusing Meghan Markle of trying to ‘outdo’ and ‘trump’ her husband.

She even went as far as to accuse the Duchess of perpetuating Prince Harry’s anxiety with her own energy and explained how it could “stem mostly from how much Meghan’s anxiety affects him.”

Not to mention, the Duchess allegedly provides “minimal support to Harry while he's dealing with anxiety," according to The Sun.

This behavior was noted by analysts who saw a ‘visibly agitated’ Harry in a car with Meghan with the press right behind them, as seen in their Netflix series.

She also noted Meghan’s “deep inhale at the start of the clip” but that left her body stiff, suggesting nervousness.

In contrast, Harry seemed more calm with “more relaxed shoulders” and a “pensive” mood, that was complimented with his wandering gaze out the window.

Nicole suggested, Harry “appeared to have less anxiety at this moment than Meghan” but it forbode “a larger dynamic at play” among them.

Mainly due to the fac that the entire time, Prince Harry seemed less worried about himself, and more so for Meghan.

What truly turned the tide, in the eyes of Ms Moore was the fact that while she “acknowledged his comment”, she failed to connect with him, despite his attempts to reassure her that their friends’ house was only 10 minutes away; once the swarm of paparazzi swarmed in.