Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga gives fans another reason to love her more

Lady Gaga gave fans yet another reason to love her by showing a sweet gesture of kindness and helped a photographer who fell on Oscars 2023 red carpet.
On Sunday, during her appearance at the red carpet of 2023 Oscars, the Poker Face singer rushed to help a photographer who had a terrible fall right behind her.
While, the cameraman was trying to take a snap of Gaga’s daring Versace look, as she walked ahead, he lost his balance and slammed into the champagne-colored carpet.
The Joker: Folie à Deux actress gasped before reaching out to the photograpgher who quickly sprang to his feet.
After finding out he was fine, the Oscar-winning songstress went back to the main event as people praised her nice gesture.
Gaga slayed in an all-black ballgown with a sheer corseted top and a full skirt. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. vintage diamond choker necklace, a matching bracelet and simple diamond earrings.
The pop star, who performed Hold My Hand at the star-studded night of the 95th Academy Awards, finished the look with shiney red lipstick, dramatic smokey eyes, bold blush and a slicked-back bun.
Previously, Oscars executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss claimed Gaga would not be attending the ceremony due to her filming schedule for Joker: Folie à Deux, but the singer gave a suprise appearance.
Riley Keough is currently embroiled in a lawsuit over her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s will with grandmother Priscilla
Queen Camilla, King Charles have been arguing over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle coronation invite, source
Meghan Markle slammed for publicly disregarding Prince Harry’s emotional needs in public
Prince Edward was announced as the new Duke of Edinburgh by the Buckingham Palace
Experts hope Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive an ‘Icelandic’ arrival party at the Coronation
The Jordanian royal court had announced their engagement in July.