Branden Fraser gives emotional speech while accepting Best Actor Oscar for ‘The Whale’

Branden Fraser won his first ever Academy Award in the category of Best Actor for his spectacular performance in The Whale.

Holding the golden trophy, The Mummy star looked visibly overwhelmed with his win as he delivered an emotional speech at the prestigious ceremony.

"So this is what the multiverse looks like,” Fraser, who made his comeback to the big screen after several years with the Darren Aronofsky film, initiated his winning speech with a quip.

"My goodness, I thank the Academy for this honor and for our studio A24 for making such a bold film. I'm grateful to [director] Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale," the actor said.

"It was written by Samuel D. Hunter, who is our lighthouse,” Fraser added before acknowledging his fellow nominees, Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal and Bill Nigh, for laying “[their] whale-sized hearts bare so that we can see into your souls like no one else could do."

Fraser said it was an “honour” to be nominated alongside them and went on to give a special shoutout to Hong Chau as he said, "Only whales can swim at the depth of the talent of Hong Chau."

"I started in this business 30 years ago, and things, they didn't come easily to me, but there was a facility that I didn't appreciate at the time, until it stopped. And I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement," Fraser said.

"Because it couldn't be done without my cast. It's been like I've been on a diving expedition to the bottom of the ocean and the air on the line to the surface is on the launch being watched over by some people in my life.

Before concluding his speech, Fraser added, "Like my sons Holden and Leland, and Griffin, I love you Griffey, my manager Joanne Kelowna (spelling?), Jennifer plant. My best first mate Jeannie. Thank you again, each one and all. I'm so grateful to you. Goodnight."