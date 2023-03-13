Why Kate Middleton always talks about fourth baby?

Broody Kate Middleton often talks about wanting more kids at royal engagements as the Princess of Wales always wanted four children.



According to a report by the Marie Claire, Kate has always wanted four children with Prince William.

The report, citing an insider said, “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now. She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

Kate Middleton currently shares three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, with husband Prince William.

The source further said, “They’re both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise.”

“But, if a fourth were to come along, that would be something they’d welcome with open arms.”