Austin Butler explains why girlfriend Kaia Gerber wasn’t his date for 2023 Oscars

Austin Butler attended the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday March 12th, 2023, in Los Angeles, sans his girlfriend Kaia Gerber.

The actor, 31, who was nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of the King of Rock n Roll in the Baz Luhrmann’s critically acclaimed biopic, Elvis, brought along his best friend instead.

While speaking to Ashley Graham at the champagne carpet, wearing a Saint Laurent tuxedo, the Elvis star explained that he wanted his longtime pal James Farrell to be there for him, per Us Weekly.

“I’ve got my best friend here with me, who is also my agent,” he told the model, 35, who was cohosting the ABC pre-show with Butler’s ex, Vanessa Hudgens. “And I owe my career to him, so as a thank you, I wanted him to be by my side tonight.”

He elaborated on his friendship with Farrell to Entertainment Tonight, “We met when I was 17. James was working at the agency as an assistant, I was just doing little TV shows and then we grew up together.”

He continued, “He’s the guy that I go to for every career, question.”

Farrell, for his part, told the outlet that he’s going to be sobbing with pride throughout the show. “He’s my best friend that I get to work with,” he said of Butler.

Gerber and Butler first sparked romance rumours in late 2021, and confirmed their relationship that December after the two were spotted taking a yoga class together, via Us Weekly.

They also packed on the PDA while at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival that May. Gerber, 21, was photographed smooching the Golden Globe winner on the red carpet premiere of Elvis.

In December 2021, the pair was spotted on a getaway to Cabo San Lucas with Kaia’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and her brother, Presley Gerber.