Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued another stern warning

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued another stern warning against attending King Charles coronation in Britain.



Senior bodyguard Richard Aitch told Express UK that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be safe during the Coronation with royal security, they would be exposed to all sorts of threats outside of it - even with private security.

The bodyguard with over 20 years of experience went on to say, the UK's private security industry is "unfit for purpose" --meaning Meghan and Harry would still face dangers with a privately hired security team.

He told the publication, the fact the British monarch has evicted the couple from Frogmore Cottage raises the question of where they will stay and what security will be provided to them.

Aitch said: "The threats are wide-ranging from the cracks and lunatics up to the seriously planned attacks."

The security expert said, "Before they even leave the US to come to the UK, they will have to know for sure whether they will have royal security protection when they’re not colocated with other members of the Royal Family."