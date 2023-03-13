Pakistan´s former prime minister Imran Khan (C) gestures as he leaves after appearing before a court in Islamabad. —AFP/ file

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad district and sessions court rejected on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's plea for exemption from attending the hearing in a case against him for hurling threats at a woman judge.

If Imran Khan does not appear in court today, a non-bailable arrest warrant against him will be issued, an Islamabad district and sessions court judge remarked earlier in the day.

During the hearing, the PTI chair's lawyer, Naeem Panjotha, appeared before the court of civil judge Rana Mujahid Rahim. A request was filed for exemption from attendance on behalf of Imran Khan.



It was stated in the petition that a request for exemption from Imran Khan's attendance has been filed on the basis of security concerns.

The judge said that if Imran Khan does not appear during court hours today, he would issue a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

After that, the court briefly adjourned the hearing till 12:30pm and later resumed it.

A case has been registered against the PTI chair at Islamabad's Margalla police station for hurling threatening remarks at a female judge.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail.