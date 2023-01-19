Threatening female judge case: Court again issues notice to Imran for appearance

By Online

ISLAMABAD: The court has issued a notice again to PTI Chairman Imran Khan to appear before it on January 24 in the case of hurling threats on a woman judge.

Imran Khan’s trial could not start in the district and sessions court, Islamabad, in the case of threatening the female judge.

Senior civil judge Rana Mujahid Rahim is on leave attending a course.

Imran did not appear in the court despite having been summoned. The court had directed the PTI chief to appear before it in person.

Senior civil judge Rana Mujahid Rahim had issued a notice on previous hearing.

The Islamabad Police had filed a complete challan of the case in previous hearing. The proceedings of the case were adjourned till January 24 being the judge on leave and absence of Imran.

The PTI chairman was issued notice again to appear before the court.—Online