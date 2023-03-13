Hugh Grant’s reaction at 2023 Oscars sparks backlash: ‘He was so rude!’

Hugh Grant recently surprised fans at the Oscars red carpet after being seen acting ‘awkwardly’ towards model and ABC Oscars red carpet host Ashley Graham.

By the end of the exchange, fans could even spot Grant visibly rolling his eyes at the interviewer.

This created a swarm of social media backlash by fans and netizens alike.

One even went as far as to call Grant a “total a*****e.”

The ‘contempt-filled gaze’ also sparked another reaction from netizens that asked, “Is Hugh Grant just an arrogant d*** all the time?”

Considering “He was so rude to Ashley Graham on the red carpet, complete with an eye roll. Maybe he should stay home if he’s too good for his industry of choice.”

A third netizen also chimed in and added, “Why was Hugh grant so rude?? Shout out to Ashley for holding up the conversation and getting through that.”



