Meghan Markle's fans react to Saturday Night Live brutal dig at Duchess

Meghan Markle's fans have expressed their anger over a brutal jibe at the Duchess of Sussex during the latest show of Saturday Night Live.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were subjected to a cruel jibe on SNL as viewers of the show slammed the content after branding it 'unfunny' and 'misogynistic'.

The sketch saw Michael Che take aim at Prince Harry's wife as he made a crass joke about the speculation surrounding the couple's likely appearance on King Charles' coronation in May.



The comedian appeared taking a brutal dig at the Duchess, joking that Harry's wife has been offered "$19 an hour" to attend the landmark ceremony of King Charles III as he mocked up image of Meghan's dressed in a maids outfit was shown behind him.

Michael, in the segment, said :"It was reported that the organisers of King Charles' Coronation have officially invited Meghan Markle. And this is nice: at a starting salary of $19-an-hour."

While the audience of the show appeared to see the funny side, but Meghan and Harry's fans took to Twitter to express their anger about the cruel and "offensive" sketch, with one reacted as writing: "Notice how Michael Che is not funny and he never has been? Especially tonight with his trashy cheap shot 'Meghan' joke - not funny - just getting used to insult a black women. Apologize & retract. But it’s unforgivable. It’s not even funny! Just rude."

Another wrote: 'Misogynist uggo Michael Che thinking misogyny is edgy. Bet in private he says s**t like 'why cant men have a day dedicated to them??;"



While, third one responded: "Did the writers take the week off? This episode is horrible."

"WTF...you loons just can't keep Meghan Markle's name out of your mouth. It's sick," a fourth user tweeted.



The new sketches occured ahead of the 2023 Oscars. It is also being speculated that American Tv presenter Jimmy Kimmel, who's hosting the star-studded Awards show in Los Angeles, could make fun of the Sussexes.