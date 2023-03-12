'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo praises George Clooney, Julia Roberts for support on set

Emily in Paris actor Lucas Bravo expresses gratitude to former co-stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, who starred with him in the 2022 romcom Ticket to Paradise.

Lucas Bravo recently spoke at a press meeting for the 16th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong as a presenter.

The French actor said, "George and Julia happen to be the most generous, kind and protective people I’ve ever worked with — they go out of their way to make the set a safe place."

He continued, "They gave me an opportunity to improvise, they made me feel loved and accepted. And I’ve learned with them that the bigger the star, the nicer the person, so it gives me a lot of fuel for the rest of my career."

Bravo also expressed his admiration for Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung, and said that their 2000s movie, In the Mood for Love was his first "emotional cinema."



"When you spend that much time being from Europe, focusing on one continent, other continents are left out. And I finally have the time to focus on Asia," the Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris actor revealed after coming to HongKing for the first time.

