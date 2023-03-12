Ashley Graham shares fun behind-the-scenes snaps rehearsing to host Oscars pre-show

Ashley Graham prepared for Oscars pre-show hosting duties. The model dropped fun behind-the-scenes pictures on the internet of her rehearsing along with Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh.

Taking to her Instagram, Ashely, 35, who is excited to host Countdown to the Oscars, shared pictures of herself getting ready ahead of the pre-show opener for the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

For rehearsal, Ashley sported comfy purple and pink tie-dye sweater and olive-colored slacks.

The Pretty Big Deal podcast host looked radiant in a makeup-free look that showcased her natural beauty. She also posted photos rehearsing for the live countdown with Hudgens and Youtuber Singh.

Ashley posed with the famous golden Oscars statue and captioned her Instagram story, “We made it to rehearsals.”

She captioned the carousel post, “Loading..... OSCARS.”

The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The mega event will air live from Dolby Theatre, L.A, on Sunday, March 12.