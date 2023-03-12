Prince Harry coming ‘untethered’: ‘Looking up countries with more sympathy’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering moving someplace where there is more public sympathy to be found after ‘feeling overwhelming’ emotions from Spare backlash.



The revelations and insight has been brought forward by Heat UK.

According to the source “The situation is rapidly becoming uncomfortable to the point of untenable.”



In light of this “there are talks of keeping base in LA and heading somewhere new like Canada, South Africa, or one of the other countries where they have more popularity and public sympathy.”

At the end of the day “There’s money to be made abroad and it fits their vision of global success.”

This comes especially considering, “Harry loves the idea of living in a natural and eco-friendly environment. He’s pushing hard to go down the private island route.”