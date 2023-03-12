Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s eviction ‘proof that royals are marginalizing them’

File Footage

King Charles’ decision to evict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage has caused the duo to feel ‘marginalized’.



The revelations and insight has been brought forward by Heat UK.

The insider explained, “They’re still holding their cards close to their chests about whether or not to attend the coronation – whether it’s together or Harry by himself – but if they do it’ll almost certainly be a whistle-stop trip.”



“Publicly, they’re shrugging the eviction off, but behind the scenes, it stings and feels like further proof that the senior royals are moving to marginalize them from the fold while slamming the door on an eventual reconciliation.”