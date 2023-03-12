Kate Middleton visits Hayes Muslim Centre while giving a nod to 2019 Pakistan tour

Kate Middleton expressed her support for Turkey and Syria after the two countries faced devastating earthquakes in the past month.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Hayes Muslim Centre in London on Saturday, March 11th, 2023, to meet with fundraisers who have supported the countries after their recent disastrous earthquakes.

While attending the Muslim Centre, Middleton made sure to cover her head with a white headscarf to be respectful to the people.

According to Page Six, Middleton wore a white dupatta with a black embroidered design which was from a Pakistani brand Élan.

She paired it with the same classic black Catherine Walker coat and pleated Alexander McQueen dress she previously wore to meet members of the public after Queen Elizabeth II died last September.

For her visit to the Muslim centre, Middleton carried a Grace Han top handle bag and wore black Gianvito Rossi heels, and kept her makeup minimal.

Middleton has donned headscarves on a number of past occasions; she wore a light blue style to visit a mosque in Malaysia during a 2012 visit, and sported several colourful styles during her 2019 Pakistan tour.