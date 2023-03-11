Lisa from Blackpink gets unexpected gift from fan

She stared a story about a new year's trip that she took

Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink recently revealed the surprising gift she received from a fan in her Paris travel vlog. The idol woke up early and shared the view from her hotel with the viewers.

She also gave fans a look at her comfortable outfit, of which she has both a pink and black pair, just like the group’s name. She then shared a story from new year’s when she went on a trip with her friends. The place where she was staying had an iPad from which guests could play whatever music they wanted.

When Lisa went to play something, she noticed something surprising left over from the previous guest: “I tried typing a song and there was ‘Lisa — Money’ in the search history!”

She played the same song as well because to her it's the perfect track for a new year's event. She further added that: “I was so happy I even took a pic! ‘Lisa — Money’ is here!”