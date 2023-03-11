Impressionist painter Mary Cassatt subject of upcoming biopic

Wheel Of Time producers Ted Field and Rick Selvage are among the men at the helm of feature biopic Les Indépendants about American impressionist Mary Cassatt and her relationship with French painter Edgar Degas.



The film will chronicle the story of Cassatt as a young talented woman with a daring spirit determined to make it in Paris where she encounters sexism, elitism, art world misogyny, and more.

The project is a collaboration between production companies Onphaya and Radar Pictures. Former actress who is now also a filmmaker Anais Tellenne is directing.

On boarding the production, Tellenne said: “You are not a woman who is an artist, you are an artist who is a woman. There are no better words than this line written by Diah to express what The Independents promises to be. Cassatt’s journey is that of a woman who chose, at a time when almost everything was chosen for women. Her courage, freedom and determination are absolutely modern. I can’t wait to share her emancipatory path so that it can join those of all those who continue to inspire us today.”