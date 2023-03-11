'Han Solo' throws a spanner in the works: CEO Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed a cautious approach to the Star Wars universe due to 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story's "disappointing" box office performance, which "gave us pause."

"Maybe the cadence was a little too aggressive," Iger continued. "We're going to make sure when we make one, it's the right one. So we're going to be very careful there."



As per Box Office Mojo, Solo bagged an unimpressive 393.2 million globally, turning the movie first flop in franchise history.

Moreover, the action-packed space thriller series suffered a morass since its acquisition by Disney by creator George Lucas in 2012.

After Star Wars: The Force Awakens' popularity in 2015, The Last Jedi made fans divided with strong reviewer ratings but low audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes in 2017.

While 2019’s Rise of Skywalker was the last straw as it received poor reviews and high marks from audiences.