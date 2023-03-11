Tom Hanks ‘wins’ Razzies as organizers nominate themselves for blunder

Los Angeles: Tom Hanks is an elite double-Oscar-winning actor, but on Saturday he received two more prizes from an award show that no movie star wants on their CV -- the Razzies.



Organizers of the parody prizes, which recognize the worst films and performances each year, also awarded themselves a tongue-in-cheek Razzie for having cruelly nominated a 12-year-old child star.

Razzies voters declared Hanks´ role as Elvis Presley´s manager in rock ´n´ roll biopic "Elvis" the year´s most awful performance by a supporting actor.

The movie has been widely praised, and is up for eight Oscars this Sunday. Its star Austin Butler is a frontrunner for best actor.

But Hanks´ appearance beneath heavy prosthetics as Presley´s exploitative manager Colonel Tom Parker was panned by many critics, who viewed his casting as the film´s biggest flaw.

A New York Times review said Hanks appears "with a mountain of prosthetic goo, a bizarre accent and a yes-it´s-really-me twinkle in his eyes."

Piling on the insults, Razzies voters on Saturday also awarded "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)."

Hanks was at least spared the worst actor award.

His role as Geppetto in Disney´s live-action "Pinocchio" remake was deemed less terrible than that of regular Razzies punching bag Jared Leto in Spider-Man spinoff "Morbius."

The controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde" was named the year´s worst movie.

The Razzies are announced the day before the Oscars, serving to mock the following night´s self-congratulatory Tinseltown back-slapping.

But the Razzies themselves have made recent high-profile blunders.

This year, Razzies organizers were forced to rescind a nomination for Ryan Kiera Armstrong -- then just 12 -- for her role in a "Firestarter" remake.

Announcing the winners on Saturday, the group said Armstrong´s spot on the worst actress nominees list was given to the Razzies themselves.

According to a press release, the Razzies "won by a landslide."

"Well, what can we say? We earned this Razzie," organizers said in a mock acceptance speech posted to YouTube.

Last year, a new category labelled "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie" was jokingly created to accommodate all of the former "Die Hard" star´s questionable output.

Red-faced organizers retracted the prize after his family revealed Willis suffered from a cognitive illness that doctors now say is dementia.

The Razzies were first awarded in 1981 in a Los Angeles living room, the brainchild of UCLA film graduates and industry veterans, who chose the raspberry as a symbol of derision.