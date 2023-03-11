Marc Anthony’s new bride Nadia Ferreira wants to meet his, Jennifer Lopez kids: Insider

Marc Anthony’s new wife Nadia Ferreira does not like his parenting settlement with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

The 23-year-old model wants to meet his children he shares with the Shotgun Wedding star, Emme and Max, so she would bond with them.

An insider told Radar Online, “Marc has an agreement that Max and Emme are primarily under Jennifer's care.”

"Nadia doesn't think it's fair she's barely even gotten to know them,” the source added.

"Nadia tells Marc that since Jennifer has the kids in Los Angeles for the school year, they should get them in Miami for the summer," revealed the source. "But Marc never wants to rock the boat with J Lo."

Anthony got married for the fourth time to Ferreira in a star-studded ceremony at the Perez Art Museum in Miami earlier this year.

Apart from Lopez, Marc shares two more children with his ex-girlfriend, Debbie Rosado, and two sons with his first wife, Dayanara Torres.

As for J.Lo, after she tied the knot with Ben Affleck last year, the diva has blended families with him consisting of her children and his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.