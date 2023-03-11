 
Saturday March 11, 2023
Entertainment

Kate Middleton ‘confident’ she wants to ‘add to the family’ with baby. No 4

Kate Middleton’s reported plans for welcoming baby no. 4 have just been brought to light

By Web Desk
March 11, 2023

File Footage

Kate Middleton’s plans for another baby have just been brought to light by sources.

These revelations have been brought to light by an inside source close to Closer.

They have announced, “Having another child is still on the cards, since they’d both love to add to the family and feel confident they’d cope just fine with another little one, if Kate’s blessed enough to fall pregnant again.”

“But there’s a feeling among their circle that it’s now or never if they’re to make good on this.” 