Priyanka Chopra reveals ‘Citadel’ is the first time she received equal pay in her entire career

File footage

Priyanka Chopra said that the first time she was paid the same as her male co-star was for her upcoming spy thriller series Citadel opposite Richard Madden.



In her latest interview with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) 2023, the Matrix: Resurrection actress, 40, revealed that it was only on Citadel that she received equal pay for the first time in her career.

Priyanka said, “I might get into trouble for saying this, depends on who’s watching. I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done almost 70-plus features and two TV shows.”

“But when I did Citadel, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity. I’m laughing about this, but it’s kind of nuts,” said the Quantico actress.

Priyanka, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, further added, “I put in the same amount of investment and work, but I get paid much less.”

“But the ease with which Amazon Studios said, ‘That’s what you deserve, you are co-leads, that’s just fair,’ and I was like, ‘You’re right, it’s fair.’”

Priyanka’s starring upcoming project, Citadel - the big-budget spy-thriller series - is executive produced by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Citadel is all set to land on Prime Video on April 28. Besides Priyanka and Richard, the series also stars Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, and Ashleigh Cummings.