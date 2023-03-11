Selena Gomez ‘forever indebted’ to best friend Francia Raisa for kidney donation: ‘I was lucky’

Lyricist Selena Gomez recently weighed in on the debt she feels is owed to her best friend Francia Raisa for the kidney donation.

These insights have been brought to light by Gomez in a new episode of an Apple TV+ documentary.

In the episode she referenced her kidney transplant from 2017 and the life-threatening health issues that followed due to lupus complications.

While discussing her autoimmune disease journey, Gomez started by saying, “My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, ‘No, I am absolutely getting tested’.”

“And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky.”

For those unversed, Lupus causes inflammation in the joints, lugs, heart, brain and even blood cells.

The star even went on to add, “I understand that that doesn't happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way.”

“I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming.”