Jin from BTS wishes Suga a happy birthday from the military

The older member has been in the military for around three months

On March 9th, K-pop group BTS’ Jin wished Suga a happy birthday from the military. It's been around three months since the eldest member enlisted for mandatory military service.

Phones are strictly restricted in the military until after 6 pm, so fans of the group were elated when Jin wished Suga a happy birthday at 6:26 PM. Though fans found the whole interaction humorous because Jin decided to post his birthday wish under Jungkook’s post instead of Suga’s.

The other members also joined in on the fun, spamming Suga’s live with comments of “Yoongi, marry me.” The ‘marry me’ comments are a long running joke between BTS and their fans where ARMYs always make a point to comment the iconic phrase under any BTS video, regardless of Suga’s presence.