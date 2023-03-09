King Charles makes last ditch effort to bring Harry and Meghan back to royal fold

King Charles III, who would officially be crowned along side his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, has once again extended an olive branch to his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

The 74-year-old monarch has appeared to be a very smart king as he shunned Harry and Meghan's criticism against the palace and took a big step to ease tension and ongoing crisis within the family. The King has avoided adding fuel to the already burning situation.

The monarch has finally recognised Meghan and Harry's children Archie and Lilibet, as Prince and Princess amid the mounting pressure from the public to strip the Sussexes of their royal tiles.

His move, according to some royal experts and historians, could help ease tension between the Sussexes and the royal family.

Meghan and Harry's children - who previously listed as "master" and "miss" - are now referred to as "Prince Archie of Sussex" and "Princess Lilibet of Sussex" on the official website of the British royal family.



Buckingham Palace has also made official updates to the line of succession after revealing the new titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children. After the latest development, it's being speculated that Harry and Meghan could attend King Charles Coronation.