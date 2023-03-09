Buckingham Palace makes official updates to line of succession after Archie, Lilibet's titles

King Charles III has taken a big decision to ease tension within the royal family as he finally recognised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet as Prince and Princess.
Following the big decision, Buckingham Palace has also made official updates to the line of succession.
Now, Harry and Meghan's eldest son Prince Archie holds the sixth spot in line to the throne, following his fathe, who retains his position as fifth despite his persistent attacks on the palace.
Meanwhile, the California-based couple's daughter Princess Lilibet is now seventh in line to the throne.
However, the Sussexes remain below Prince William and his three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, continued to hold higher positions in the line of succession.
Internet users have called out Chris Rock over getting one of Will Smith's movies wrong
'The Woman King' director Gina Prince-Bythewood feels Oscars snub was 'egregious'
Besides Regé-Jean Page and Morgan Freeman, Kevin Willmott will also serve as a producer on the series
They have broken their own pre-release sale record
Archie and Lilibet's titles have been changed on the royal website
'All Quiet on the Western Front' actor Daniel Bruhl to play late fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld