Which Pakistani cricketers will join Legends League Cricket 2023?

Muhammad Amir (left) and Shahid Afridi to play in the tournament. — AFP/File

Featuring some of the world's celebrated cricketers, the third edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) is slated to take place in Qatar from March 10.

World Giants, India Maharajas and Asia Lions are the three teams to participate in the cricket tournament.



The tournament will feature seven Pakistani cricketers including Shahid Afridi as skipper of Asia Lions, Mohammad Amir, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Akhtar, Abdur Razzak, and Sohail Tanvir.



With the Asia Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, the tournament will last for 10 days — from March 10 to 20 — and feature eight matches.

“The Legends League Cricket has grown immensely since its inception. The greatest thing we have achieved this season is the addition of recently retired cricketers like Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, Mohammad Amir, and Aaron Finch among others," the league's co-founder and CEO Raman Raheja said.

He added that fans want to see the veteran cricketers in action on the field, which is a clear testament to the "league's strong demand".

"With such positive developments, we are surely expecting the league to be much more competitive," Raheja said.

Squads

India Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, S Sreesanth, Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Parvinder Awana, Manvinder Bisla (wicketkeeper), Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, Stuart Binny

Asia Lions: Shahid Afridi (captain), Asghar Afghan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Upul Tharanga (wicketkeeper), Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Abdul Razzaq, Abdur Razzak, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Amir, Nawroz Mangal, Sohail Tanvir, Diman Ghosh (wicketkeeper)

World Giants: Aaron Finch (captain), Brett Lee, Morné van Wyk, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Monty Panesar, Kevin O'Brien, Tino Best, Denesh Ramdin (wicketkeeper), Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla, Christopher Mpofu, Lendl Simmons, Paul Collingwood

LLC 2023 schedule

March 10: India Maharajas v Asia Lions

March 11: World Giants v India Maharajas

March 13: Asia Lions v World Giants

March 14: Asia Lions v India Maharajas

March 15: India Maharajas v World Giants

March 16: World Giants v Asia Lions

March 18: Eliminator (2nd v 3rd)

March 20: Final (1st v winner of Eliminator)