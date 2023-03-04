PSL 2023: Wasim Akram defends Amir's on-field aggression

Karachi Kings pacer Mohammad Amir (left) and Karachi Kings head coach Wasim Akram. — AFP/Twitter/File

Amid criticism and bashing of Karachi Kings pacer Mohammad Amir for maintaining aggressive body language, head coach Wasim Akram defended him, saying that it adds to the "spice" of the game.



The Karachi Kings seamer has been under fire since he displayed a demeaning gesture after dismissing junior player Hassan Nawaz during a match at the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition.

However, the side's head coach was of the view that friendly gestures should not be involved during the game.

"You need characters, you need a bit of rivalry and I am all for it. I am all for Amir, the way he has been saying stuff as a bowler," Akram said.

"What's the point of going into the PSL game, or any game and shaking hands with the batter and hugging them?" the former flamboyant pacer asked.

"Okay, before the game or after the game, I am all for it but during the game, be professional and these little words off the field also add spice to PSL that's the beauty of PSL," he added.

In the end, Akram — who has the most international wickets for Pakistan — advised people to enjoy this healthy on-field rivalry.

"We should enjoy it instead of criticising individually and consistently," he concluded.

Amir is currently the fifth-best bowler in PSL 2023. He has nine wickets which are equal to Multan Sultans' Usama Mir who is settled in fourth position due to a better average.

Squad

Imad Wasim (c), Haider Ali, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, James Fuller, Adam Rossington, Akif Javed, Mohammad Akhlaq (wk), Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram